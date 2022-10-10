Reese Witherspoon Is Bringing A Beloved Children’s Book To The Big Screen!

Reese Witherspoon has always been one of Hollywood's sweethearts from her days as a smart blonde in Legally Blonde to being a supermom in Big Little Lies. Since the creation of her production company, Hello Sunshine, however, the actress has become even more loved in the industry.

She uses her platform to tell heartwarming stories and she's about to tug at our heartstrings again with the release of this beloved children's book. The Hollywood Reporter named her producer of the year while announcing that her company would adapt Goldilocks and the Three Bears onto the big screen.

Hello Sunshine Can Handle The Workload

Witherspoon and her co-owner Sarah Harden teamed up with toy company Build-A-Bear to bring this classic story to life underneath the kids and animation branch of their company. The exclusive said Hello Sunshine would make the classic tale with a modern spin by empowering the female protagonist, Goldilocks.

Although it'll be Hello Sunshine's first stab at an animated film, it's not the first movie made by the media company. Films made under its banner include the successful and critically acclaimed, Gone Girl, Hot Pursuit (under its former name Pacific Standard), and now Where the Crawdads Sing.

Diverse Critical Reviews For 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Where the Crawdads Sing is a mystery thriller adaptation of a 2018 novel featuring a rich cast of Daisy Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith, and Garret Dillahunt. Although it had mixed reviews from critics, there was a consensus of praise for Edgar Jones' performance and the movie's cinematography. Also, it's a period film set between the 1950s to the 1970s. The movie has a poor 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes but an above-average 7.1/10 on IMDb.

Movie Premiere With The Cast

For the movie premiere, Witherspoon wore a cute hot pink short dress with gold open-toe heels. She styled her blonde hair down in a curl and wore bright pink lipstick to match. It's one of the few times she's dressed so casually to a premiere event even though she's rarely on full glam these days.

Busy Betty

Witherspoon has a children's book of her own called Busy Betty which tells the story of a creative, curious, and active little girl, Betty, who's always busy hence the title. The activities she takes on helping young children develop favorable skills like cleaning and caring for others. The book has favorable ratings from critics including 3.8/5 on Goodreads and 4/5 on Common Sense Media.

