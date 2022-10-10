Reese Witherspoon Is Bringing A Beloved Children’s Book To The Big Screen!

Reese Witherspoon has always been one of Hollywood's sweethearts from her days as a smart blonde in Legally Blonde to being a supermom in Big Little Lies. Since the creation of her production company, Hello Sunshine, however, the actress has become even more loved in the industry.

She uses her platform to tell heartwarming stories and she's about to tug at our heartstrings again with the release of this beloved children's book. The Hollywood Reporter named her producer of the year while announcing that her company would adapt Goldilocks and the Three Bears onto the big screen.