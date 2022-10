Sorokin's life was one of glitz and glamor as she mixed with the cream of the crop while pretending to be one of them. Upon capture in March 2021, the 31-year-old con artist had been in ICE custody but she finally got out last weekend.

Her release came with conditions including wearing an ankle monitor to prevent her from escaping. Sorokin spoke with The New York Times about her current status and future plans while joking about her ankle monitor saying it's a potential glam device.

Maybe her flair for the glamorous is not completely gone, after all.