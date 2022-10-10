Amanda Holden Stuns In Thigh-High Boots

Showing off the outfit in her Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old sent pulses racing with a knee hike and a flirty slap on the thigh. "Happy Monday, today after doing Three Peaks I felt like I had to be very feminine, and I needed to switch it up a bit so I'm wearing a pantomime thigh boot," she began her pun-filled video that included a reference to the classic pantomime Dick Whittington.

Holden, whose witty handle on the platform is "noholdenback," added: "Twenty miles to London and still no sign of Dick!" She then continued to describe her gorgeous ensemble: "And this beautiful autumnal dress from Karen Millen. The colors in it are sensational."

See her Instagram post below!