Amanda Holden Stuns In Thigh-High Boots

Style icon Amanda Holden put her sculpted legs on display in thigh-high burgundy suede boots as she stepped out in London on October 10. Photographed leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios, the Britain's Got Talent judge later shared the look on Instagram and thrilled her 1.8 million with plenty of puns in addition to her fabulously toned pins.

Scroll for photos!

Upping Her Shoe Game

Amanda Holden in burgundy floral minidress and thigh-high boots.
Getty | Neil Mockford

Just four days after ditching her stilettos for a stylish pair of hiking boots for the National Three Peaks Challenge, the gorgeous blonde upped her shoe game with some eye-grabbing heels by Karen Millen. She rocked the over-the-knee back-tie set in a berry color, their tight fit and chunky heels beautifully highlighting her supple figure.

The leggy look was complete with a flowy minidress by the same designer -- a floral number in rich shades of burgundy, plum, and gold. It had a low-cut neckline with a notched collar and was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Long dolman sleeves added volume, as did the floaty, thigh-skimming skirt.

Scroll for more photos!

Autumn Chic

Amanda Holden in burgundy floral minidress and thigh-high boots.
Getty | Neil Mockford

Showing off the outfit in her Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old sent pulses racing with a knee hike and a flirty slap on the thigh. "Happy Monday, today after doing Three Peaks I felt like I had to be very feminine, and I needed to switch it up a bit so I'm wearing a pantomime thigh boot," she began her pun-filled video that included a reference to the classic pantomime Dick Whittington.

Holden, whose witty handle on the platform is "noholdenback," added: "Twenty miles to London and still no sign of Dick!" She then continued to describe her gorgeous ensemble: "And this beautiful autumnal dress from Karen Millen. The colors in it are sensational."

See her Instagram post below!

Her Hilarious Caption

Amanda Holden in tight long-sleeve minidress with lime-and-blue print.
Getty | Neil Mockford

Although Holden's chic autumn look was accessorized to perfection with burgundy butterfly sunglasses and a dark brown pouch, the radio host appeared sans shades and purse in a photo posted on her Instagram feed the same day. In the image, she was perched atop her desk at Heart Radio, allowing viewers to admire her boots as she posed with her legs crossed. Fans could also notice her elegant curls and burgundy nails.

"These boots were made were made for walking but I am definitely not going anywhere," she joked in the caption, with one follower quipping in response: "Naaa! These boots were made for making your legs looking [sic] stunning!"

More photos below!

Her New Favorite Desk Pose

Amanda Holden in all-pink outfit cradles a puppy while sitting on a desk.
Getty | David M. Benett

Compliments immediately started pouring in, with a second user writing, "I swear you always leave my jaw dropped.. YOU ARE SO STUNNING LIKE????." Meanwhile, a third fan gushed: "Wow Amanda, you look absolutely stunning but you always do... Love that dress & your Burgundy Suede Thigh Boots are awesome..."

Alluding to her mountain-climbing challenge, a fourth Instagrammer chimed in: "Looking Fabulous Amanda the Mountain Conqueror."

Holden seems to have a penchant for perching on her desk. The mother-of-two recently showed off her new favorite desk pose right before Three Peaks, once again going leggy in a Karen Millen minidress. "Swapping these babies for my hiking boots!" she said of her black stilettos as she hiked up both feet on her chair.

