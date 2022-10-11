Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Yellow Thigh-High Boots

Kelsea Ballerini
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Geri Green

Kelsea Ballerini is stunning in a bright yellow outfit complete with matching thigh-high boots as she shows off her figure in a new gallery of Instagram photos. The "homecoming queen?" singer continues to make headlines for enjoying the single life since announcing her marriage to husband Morgan Evans is over, but she hasn't been hiding under the blanket. In new photos, the country singer sizzled as she shared a slew of stage photos from Los Angeles, CA, and fans are loving it.

In one look, Kelsea flaunted her killer legs in a swishy and long yellow dress, ensuring she flashed the flesh via a slit and going sexy in thigh boots.

Stuns In Leggy Looks

Kelsea Ballerini
Getty | Jason Kempin

Seemingly having the time of her life, the blonde opened with a backstage shot as she wore a slinky green dress and matching criss-cross sandals that showcased her famous pins. The Aerie ambassador then shared various stage moments, with one shot also showing her mic-in-hand and in a skintight and printed dark catsuit that clung to her curves. In a caption, the songstress wrote: "Got to the greek 🤍 see you tomorrow Kansas City."

Tour Time, Baby!

Kelsea Ballerini
Getty | John Shearer

Proving you don't need to be Carrie Underwood to make tour headlines, Kelsea updated her social media in September to pump fans up for her tour. She wrote:

"Tour starts in 11 days and it’s a show like nothing i’ve ever gotten to put together before. ALSO i couldn’t be more excited to have the most talented cutest angel @itsgeorgiawebster joining me for all ten shows. which one do we get to see your face?!"

Seeking A Connection - And Getting One

Kelsea Ballerini
Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

In a separate and more reflective share, Kelsea stunned while in a dark blue and bejeweled bodysuit, posing from a stage and with closed eyes. She told her fans:

"This release week has been one of the most emotionally rich experiences of my life. to be able to put out a body of work i’m so proud of and be met with such kindness and connection is more than i could ask for."

'Big Love'

Kelsea Ballerini
Getty | Kurt Krieger - Corbis

Kelsea added:

"In the exhale and reflection of putting out subject to change and starting tour, I have sobbed and celebrated and learned that two things can be true simultaneously. thank you for showing up for me, and more so, being so very steady as i show up for myself. happy one-week lil birthday, my dream album. BIG LOVE Y’ALL. ✨"

