Xtina was live at the Citi/American Airlines 35th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles last week. Her outfit afforded a skeleton/ribcage feel honoring Halloween, and it didn't fall short on the glitz as the blonde went sparkly with her boots and her headgear.

Aguilera, who mixes up glam and toned-down looks, received plenty of likes from her followers. She also appeared to be throwing it back to her 2000s hair.