Florence Pugh Flaunts Her Lingerie In Another See-Through Dress!

Florence Pugh is in her diva fashion era and we love to see it! The star had quite a defining fashion moment back in July when she arrived at the Valentino Couture show in a flowing pink see-through dress. While the daring look caused quite a controversy among Hollywood watchers, Pugh has proved she isn't letting down any time soon.

In her latest fashion display, the star brandished another see-through glam with sizzling details. The Black Widow star took time to appreciate her body in a sheer black diamante gown, with a pair of black pants and a bra underneath

Mesmerizing Beauty In Black!

Florence Pugh
Getty | Karwai Tang

The 26-year-old stepped out for the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts Reception rocking black two-piece lingerie, underneath a see-through black mesh sequin gown. The maxi dress was styled in a ball gown design, with three ribbons that accentuated its beauty. She accessorized with a diamond bracelet and a pair of matching earrings. Her makeup was bold-red lips while her blonde lock waves cascaded around her shoulder.

Pugh completed the look with a pair of heels and as usual, this look captivated the hearts of many of her followers as they graced her comment section with approval. The award-winning actress joined top stars like Jessica Chastain, and Eddie Redmayne at the event honoring 2022 new members.

About Pugh's Altercation With Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh
Getty | David M. Benett

During the Don't Worry Darling film shoot, Pugh had friction with the movie director, Olivia Wilde. A report from Page Six claimed that Florence was angry at Olivia because she was hooking up with Harry Styles (who was the leading man during the production) while still engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

Flo, as she is fondly called by her fans, was unhappy about Olivia and Harry's public display of love on set because Olivia was still engaged to Jason at the time. Pugh missed the movie's photocall during the Venice Film Festival, so as keep her distance from the director on the red carpet.

A Glance At Pugh's New Movie 'The Wonder'

Florence Pugh
Getty | David M. Benett

When it comes to acting, the actress has shown her acting prowess and versatility. Following the Don't Worry Darling movie, Pugh is set to interpret another huge role in her new movie The Wonder alongside other cast starring in the movie.

She played the role of an English nurse assigned to watch over a girl who has survived months without food. The film premiered on September 13 during a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie will also arrive in theaters on November 2 and will start streaming on all platforms from November 16.

On Her Next Movies

Florence Pugh
Getty | Mike Marsland

The actress who is already on the cast of the most anticipated Dune series will be playing princess Irulan, after collaboration with Netflix on The Wonder. The Dune is a movie directed by Cristian Leighton and produced by Gabriela Sandoval and Carlos Nunez. It is focused on the victims who were shot in the eye by the Chilean police during the chaotic protest that happened in Chile in October 2019.

Pugh will also be returning to MCU as Yelena Belova in the 2024 release of Thunderbolts.

