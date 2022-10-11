Florence Pugh Flaunts Her Lingerie In Another See-Through Dress!

Florence Pugh is in her diva fashion era and we love to see it! The star had quite a defining fashion moment back in July when she arrived at the Valentino Couture show in a flowing pink see-through dress. While the daring look caused quite a controversy among Hollywood watchers, Pugh has proved she isn't letting down any time soon.

In her latest fashion display, the star brandished another see-through glam with sizzling details. The Black Widow star took time to appreciate her body in a sheer black diamante gown, with a pair of black pants and a bra underneath