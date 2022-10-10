Lori Harvey Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress On Night Out

Lori has made major relationship headlines through the years, not limited to dating Diddy, Future, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all," she said on a Pretty Little Thing podcast in 2020. "If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have 'allegedly' or 'rumored' in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check.”