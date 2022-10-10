Lori Harvey has been flaunting her model figure while in a stunning new look. The model and ex of rapper Future sizzled while in vintage Alaïa recently, this as she attended a high-profile event. The Pretty Little Thing face, now also running her own skincare brand, opted for a plunging and deep-cut dress as she went slinky, also rocking the braless trend while staying classy.
Lori Harvey Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress On Night Out
The Latest
Stuns In Slinky Braless Dress
Showing off her toned shoulders and slim arms, plus her curves, Lori wowed while striking poses indoors and at night. She went for a sexy maroon shade while going sleeveless, also draping her frame with the ruched fabrics. Lori added in statement shades for a glam finish, plus costume jewelry via gold earrings. The L.A.-based star also wore her dark locks sleek and swept back into a low bun. She tagged herself in Paris, France, where celebs galore have been swarming this past week for Paris Fashion Week.
A 'Thick Skin'
Lori has made major relationship headlines through the years, not limited to dating Diddy, Future, and actor Michael B. Jordan.
“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all," she said on a Pretty Little Thing podcast in 2020. "If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have 'allegedly' or 'rumored' in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check.”
Doesn't Like A Prying Eye
The influencer, whose IG following shot up after she dated MCU star Jordan, continued:
“So that’s the frustrating part because you’re like actually dealing with someone’s real life. But they don’t care they just want the clicks and people will kind of believe anything. But my family knows what’s going on. My friends know what’s going on.”
Own Skincare Brand
Lori is CEO of the SKN by Lori Harvey brand - unfortunately, the star has wound up making headlines for having her brand compared to the 2022-launched SKKN by Kim, the skincare line just launched by mogul Kim Kardashian.
