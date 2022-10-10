Lori Harvey Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress On Night Out

Lori Harvey
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Lori Harvey has been flaunting her model figure while in a stunning new look. The model and ex of rapper Future sizzled while in vintage Alaïa recently, this as she attended a high-profile event. The Pretty Little Thing face, now also running her own skincare brand, opted for a plunging and deep-cut dress as she went slinky, also rocking the braless trend while staying classy.

The Latest

Christina Aguilera Stuns In See-Through Catsuit And Thigh-High Boots

'What Did You Do?!': Customer Flabbergasted After Having To Tip For Pizza Online Order & Pick Up

'This Planet Is Dying!': Server Shuts Down Customers Questioning Her Choice To Go To Art School

Bella Hadid Stuns In Sheer Dress For Her 26th Birthday Party

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Stuns In Slinky Braless Dress

Lori Harvey
Getty | MEGA

Showing off her toned shoulders and slim arms, plus her curves, Lori wowed while striking poses indoors and at night. She went for a sexy maroon shade while going sleeveless, also draping her frame with the ruched fabrics. Lori added in statement shades for a glam finish, plus costume jewelry via gold earrings. The L.A.-based star also wore her dark locks sleek and swept back into a low bun. She tagged herself in Paris, France, where celebs galore have been swarming this past week for Paris Fashion Week.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

By chisom

A 'Thick Skin'

Lori Harvey
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Lori has made major relationship headlines through the years, not limited to dating Diddy, Future, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all," she said on a Pretty Little Thing podcast in 2020. "If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have 'allegedly' or 'rumored' in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check.”

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Paris Jackson Rocks Revealing Shredded Dress

Doesn't Like A Prying Eye

Lori Harvey
Getty | Sean Zanni

The influencer, whose IG following shot up after she dated MCU star Jordan, continued:

“So that’s the frustrating part because you’re like actually dealing with someone’s real life. But they don’t care they just want the clicks and people will kind of believe anything. But my family knows what’s going on. My friends know what’s going on.”

Own Skincare Brand

Lori Harvey
Getty | Donato Sardella

Lori is CEO of the SKN by Lori Harvey brand - unfortunately, the star has wound up making headlines for having her brand compared to the 2022-launched SKKN by Kim, the skincare line just launched by mogul Kim Kardashian.

Lori continues to shout out high-profile brands on social media - for more, give her account a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Dress

Hailey Bieber's Sexy Nurse Costume Is Giving Us Major Halloween Inspo

Zendaya Smoulders In New Shower Photoshoot

Demi Rose Dazzles In See-Through Sequin Dress

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.