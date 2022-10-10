Tipping etiquette has caused a lot of debate on social media recently. A TikTok user sparked even more debate as he took to TikTok to rant about the excessive tip culture after he was asked to drop a tip for an online pizza order.
'What Did You Do?!': Customer Flabbergasted After Having To Tip For Pizza Online Order & Pick Up
TikToker Slams Tipping Culture
A TikTok user, @thejmancomesquick, shared a video expressing his disappointment at being asked to tip on a pizza order he placed through a pizza restaurant's website. “What is with everyone thinking that they deserve a tip now?” he asks at the start of the video, which he made in his car after placing the order for his pizza. In the video which has garnered over 154,000 views, he went on to explain that he called a pizza place to order a pizza with the intention of picking it up himself. However, the restaurant did not take orders over the phone and he was redirected to their website.
Crazy Tipping Practices
According to the TikToker, after he had placed his order through their website and was about to checkout, he received a prompt asking if he would like to leave a 20% tip. “For what?” he exclaims in the video. “What did you do? Like 20% is when people like come to your table, and they wait on you, and they pick things up, and they bring you things. Like what 20%? What’d you do? Directed me to your website?” he added. “It’s crazy,” the TikToker says while shaking his head as he ends the clip.
TikTokers Debate
The video sparked a lot of debate as TikTok users took to the comments to share their thoughts about tipping culture. Many also shared their own experiences with excessive tipping practices at restaurants, coffee establishments, liquor stores, and even doctor’s offices. Some commenters shared that although they agree that the tipping culture has gotten out of hand, they still like to give generous tips for pick-up orders.
Some TikTok users also pointed out that employees were not to blame for asking for tips because many corporations do not pay their employees enough.
Stagnant Employee Wages
One user declared that if people stopped tipping, businesses would be forced to pay their employees more. Others, however, pointed out that workers and consumers would be the victims as restaurants would likely raise their prices in order to pay their employees higher wages.
According to a June 2022 CNBC report, American wages have remained almost stagnant since the 1970s, despite the continual increase in productivity. Food & Wine Magazine encourages customers to leave tips on takeouts as they require attentiveness and precision in order to avoid mistakes. The magazine suggests that customers leave a minimum of 20% even on a pick-up order, as the money will go to the person who put the order together.