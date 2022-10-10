Bella Hadid Stuns In Sheer Dress For Her 26th Birthday Party

Bella Hadid is stunning as she turns 26. The supermodel and sister to Gigi Hadid was photographed dining out on the town in New York City and with boyfriend Marc Kalman last weekend, also rocking up in a sizzling and sheer look.

Bella flaunted her supermodel frame in an embellished and skintight dress as she went see-through, with street photos showing her looking her best.

Sizzles In Sheer Birthday Dress

Going for a classy ensemble, the Versace ambassador stunned in a midi form-fitting dress. Bella went low-cut for a slight cleavage flash, also showing a fair amount of skin as the dress boasted a largely sheer and lacy finish - the brunette beauty also highlighted the catwalk queen's toned legs.

Bella added in a loose leather jacket in black, wearing it open and accessorizing her look with silver high heels. Of course, Bella opted for flawless makeup as she also donned tinted shades and her hair down, slightly flicked up at the ends, and sleek.

Not Short On Headlines

Bella has been all over the news this past week, this as she marches the runways for some of Paris Fashion Week's most high-profile brands - notable, was her presence in a skimpy denim bra while modeling for luxury French designer Givenchy. Bella has also been taking time to connect with fans.

Earlier this month and while flaunting her abs in a crop top, Bella told her Instagram followers:

"You know what makes me smile like this? 🤍Seeing you all. Looking into your eyes and seeing all shapes, sizes, souls, characteristics, self-expression, personalities, lives , life lines…. It brings me pure joy …. don’t forget to be yourself Always…. Be yourself in a world of sheep…. You will always find your tribe of like minded people if you continue to walk in your truth!! Thank you all for being you …. You make it easier for me to be myself too!!!🤍 photos by the talented @shawnasowah thank you Shawna."

If You've Got It, Flaunt It

Bella has snagged more brand deals than ever in 2022 - she's still the face of Versace, but she's also fronting labels including Miu Miu and Burberry.

In September, she posted in a white dress while shouting out the British designer, telling fans:

"An honor always to be a part of a show, house and with a designer I respect and look up to so very much. There’s a line between doing projects as work and doing them because of the love it fills you with. Because of the joy it brings to watch someone you love, be so authentically and unapologetically themselves. Riccardo I am so proud of all you do . Wherever you are, whatever you do, I will always be by your side!"

A-Lister For Life

Bella continues her tenure as one of the modeling world's biggest faces - alongside sister Gigi, she's one half of a power duo and sits alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner as high fashion's "it" girl.

For more, see Bella's social media accounts.

