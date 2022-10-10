Bella Hadid Stuns In Sheer Dress For Her 26th Birthday Party

Bella has been all over the news this past week, this as she marches the runways for some of Paris Fashion Week's most high-profile brands - notable, was her presence in a skimpy denim bra while modeling for luxury French designer Givenchy. Bella has also been taking time to connect with fans.

Earlier this month and while flaunting her abs in a crop top, Bella told her Instagram followers:

"You know what makes me smile like this? 🤍Seeing you all. Looking into your eyes and seeing all shapes, sizes, souls, characteristics, self-expression, personalities, lives , life lines…. It brings me pure joy …. don’t forget to be yourself Always…. Be yourself in a world of sheep…. You will always find your tribe of like minded people if you continue to walk in your truth!! Thank you all for being you …. You make it easier for me to be myself too!!!🤍 photos by the talented @shawnasowah thank you Shawna."