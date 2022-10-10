Gal Gadot Racks Up 1.5 Million Likes With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Pics!

Captioned simply with a black heart emoji, the post has since amassed over 1.5 million likes from Gadot's fans, who also swarmed to the comments section to leave her nearly 5,600 messages. "WOW Gal...Looking good," she was told, with another user praising her "winning smile."
Among countless compliments of her beauty, one gushing remark drew a parallel with one of the Seven Wonders of the world: "You are as beautiful as the pillars of the Temple of Artemis." Other Instagrammers expressed their ardent desire to go swimming with Gadot.
