Gal Gadot Racks Up 1.5 Million Likes With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Pics!

Gal Gadot smiles in close-up with red lipstick and slicked-back hair.
Gal Gadot certainly knows how to keep her Instagram followers glued to their screens. The 37-year-old kicked off the weekend in a grand way on October 8, showing off her insane bikini body in a black-and-white carousel that has since gone viral on the platform.

Sultry With A Side Of Cheeky

Gal Gadot sits on a backless chair in a skintight black jumpsuit with mesh sleeves.
In a four-part slideshow captured by Israeli photographer Dudi Hasson, the Wonder Woman star flaunted her chiseled curves in a one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her lean physique. She had a towel wrapped around her head and stood next to a director's chair, leaning her hands on the armrest.

Gadot and Hasson have collaborated in the past, most notably for her Vanity Fair cover story two years ago. That shoot was also beach-themed and portrayed her going for a dip in a slinky red dress, as seen below.

That Flawless Side Pose

Gal Gadot poses sideways in glittery red dress with spaghetti straps on the red carpet.
While much can be said about working the angles, Gadot posed mainly from the side for the titillating update, which kicked off with a playful close-up in which she had her tongue sticking out. She blew a kiss to the camera in the next slide and went on to showcase her beaming smile, all while putting her supple figure and toned legs on display. A full-body pic capped off the share, revealing she was barefoot. Fans could also notice the open back of her low-cut swimsuit, which had thick shoulder straps perfectly framing her decolletage.

Fans Can't Get Enough

Gal Gadot smiles in ribbed turtleneck minidress with ruffled skirt.
Captioned simply with a black heart emoji, the post has since amassed over 1.5 million likes from Gadot's fans, who also swarmed to the comments section to leave her nearly 5,600 messages. "WOW Gal...Looking good," she was told, with another user praising her "winning smile."

Among countless compliments of her beauty, one gushing remark drew a parallel with one of the Seven Wonders of the world: "You are as beautiful as the pillars of the Temple of Artemis." Other Instagrammers expressed their ardent desire to go swimming with Gadot.

A Gorgeous Gal

Gal Gadot in pink halterneck maxi dress with side slit.
This comes after the Israeli beauty delighted fans in a leather trench coat for another four-part share sticking to the same black-and-white motif. Shot by Tal Abudi, the professional photoshoot had her looking edgy with dark makeup, although her warm smile told a different story.

Just as with her swimsuit photos, Gadot used a black heart and nothing else in the caption and was showered with attention by her devoted admirers. "The most beautiful woman in the world," read one of her 4,000-plus comments that piled up under the pics.

