'This Planet Is Dying!': Server Shuts Down Customers Questioning Her Choice To Go To Art School

Graduates with a degree in Art have always had to endure some form of humiliation because people frequently talk down to them. However, it is merely a misconception that those with degrees in Art cannot benefit financially from having an art degree.

Recently a TikTok user called out older customers who made an effort to make her feel inferior for studying Art.

As the issue is a widespread misperception, the now-viral video caught many other TikTokers' attention.

Keep scrolling for more details about the story. 

Melissa Blasts Older Customers

"I literally hate it when I'm serving and then these old people will be like, 'Oh are you a waitress full time or like are you still in school? I'm like, I'm still in school. 'Oh what do you, what do you study?' I'm studying Art," TikTok user Melissa (@torta666) said in her video.

After a brief interruption, she continued, "But then they get all flustered. What are you going to do with that? You cannot do anything with that like, Art, you need to think about your future!' And it's like...what future? Because as far as I'm concerned, this planet is dying. It's like, you're just jealous. You're jealous of me because I can still experience childlike wonder...like let me color. What's the harm in that. I didn't know coloring was a crime."

TikTok

Studies Refute The Misconception

Some years back, USA Today published a story that seemed to refute the idea that most art graduates are starving or living in poverty.

"80% of art graduates obtain employment that is either closely or somewhat related to their education. An art degree gives you the ability to earn good money while doing work you have passion for - a feeling sadly missing in much of the modern workforce," the study read.

Is The Planet Really Dying?

Concerning Melissa's claim that the "Planet is dying," there have been contrasting studies on the serious threat climate change poses to mother nature and human survival. While some schools of thought continue to have the notion that the Earth will not end as quickly as predicted, a Livescience report from 2021 vehemently disputes that. "The planet is dying faster than we thought...A triple-threat of climate change, biodiversity loss and overpopulation is bearing down on Earth," the report read.

Other TikTokers Side With Melissa

Most viewers of Melissa's post took her side as they also criticized those who spoke lowly of Art. One of the commenters even wondered what right people had to question Melissa's study choice when they were not paying her tuition. The commenter said, "You should ask them what they went to school for damn Idk why they're acting like they pay your tuition smh." Given how much Americans pay for college, it is understandable why the TikToker felt that way.

Another person who commented asked, "I don't get why people think art won't take them anywhere do they not know who Van Gogh is ?"

Meanwhile, a third person said, "Stg I tell them I'm not in school they're just like.. 'why.'"

Nobody has the right to talk down the career path of another person. Hopefully, this post and Melissa's video will help change people's misconceptions about Art.

