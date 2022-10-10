Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have 30 Grand Slam titles between them and two children - Jaden and Jaz. One would think they'd want one or both of their children to follow in their footsteps but they don't.

Although Jaden and Jaz took interest in tennis for leisure, their parents weren't keen on morphing that love into a professional career. They instead nurtured other natural talents in the duo, leading 20-year-old Jaden to become a baseball player and Jaz to develop a love for dancing and horseback riding.

They've Had Enough!

Graff and Agassi don't mind their children's different interests as they've had about enough of tennis to last them two lifetimes. Agassi first hinted at the possibility of his children deviating from the expected path in his memoir, Open: An Autobiography.

The Grand Slam champions said they think it's a weird sport despite being top players in their heyday.

"For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life."

Why It's A Lonely Sport

Graf concurred saying they didn't introduce their children so much to tennis as kids and were positively surprised to learn the Agassi kids loved other sports, art, and music. Jaden's love for baseball grew into a career and they hope he can dominate the field as much as they dominated the court.

Agassi further explained his description of tennis as a weird sport, saying he was lonely while playing which led him to unhealthy medication. Rather than face his problems, the tennis player ran away from his responsibilities and so, he didn't want that for any of his children.

Prioritizing Mental Health In Tennis

Although people don't realize it, tennis is an intense sport, and it wasn't until Grand Slam champion Serena Williams became more open about it following her 2018 incident that it got attention.

About two years later, Naomi Osaka also took a break from playing professionally to protect her mental health while she called out the press journalists for preying on the athletes.

These women speaking up have brought new humanity to the sport by allowing people to realize they're more than entertainment.

Keeping A Low Profile

Agassi, who's now retired, runs a foundation to help children at risk in Nevada while Graf. who hung up her rack in 1999 following injuries from playing, lives quietly in Las Vegas. She's always been wary of the press and prefers to keep a low profile. She told Sports Illustrated,

"More likely these days, they’ll identify her as Andre’s wife or Jaden and Jaz’s mom. And she likes that so much better."

