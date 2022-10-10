Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

Tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have 30 Grand Slam titles between them and two children - Jaden and Jaz. One would think they'd want one or both of their children to follow in their footsteps but they don't.

Although Jaden and Jaz took interest in tennis for leisure, their parents weren't keen on morphing that love into a professional career. They instead nurtured other natural talents in the duo, leading 20-year-old Jaden to become a baseball player and Jaz to develop a love for dancing and horseback riding.