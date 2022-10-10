The Sequel To One Of The Best Halloween Movies Is Coming Soon!

It's Halloween season and you know what time it is - time for jump scares, horror flicks, slashers, pumpkins, and everything scary! On that note, it's also time to break out the old VHS tapes of your favorite scary movies, and thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, you can just connect to the internet and get access to millions of movies.

Unfortunately, some of these classics have only one part, leaving you wanting more almost immediately. The good news is that they're getting sequels and remakes even years after the original release and one such movie is Trick 'R Treat!