The Sequel To One Of The Best Halloween Movies Is Coming Soon!

Generic picture of a popcorn bowl, earpieces and Netflix on screen
Shutterstock | 185779552

Entertainment
chisom

It's Halloween season and you know what time it is - time for jump scares, horror flicks, slashers, pumpkins, and everything scary! On that note, it's also time to break out the old VHS tapes of your favorite scary movies, and thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, you can just connect to the internet and get access to millions of movies.

Unfortunately, some of these classics have only one part, leaving you wanting more almost immediately. The good news is that they're getting sequels and remakes even years after the original release and one such movie is Trick 'R Treat!

The Latest

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

'I Feel Like I'm 35 Years Again': Dana White Impresses Tyson Fury With His Insane 30-Lb Weight Loss

'It's Too Rare': Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Totally Impressed By Joe Rogan's Open-Mindedness

'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Gets Emotional Over Her Hair Loss

Watch Dwayne Johnson's Strangest Sci-Fi Movie For Free!

'Trick 'R Treat' Is Getting A Sequel Treatment

According to Bloody Disgusting, Trick 'R Treat is getting a sequel treatment finally after 15 years! The original movie featuring Quinn Lord, Anna Paquin, and Rochelle Aytes premiered in 2007 as a horror/thriller/comedy.

It's a beautiful telling of five interwoven stories surrounding five people in high school - four main students and their principal. Michael Dougherty directed it to critical success including an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

By Fatima Araos

Conditional Active Development

The first whiff of a sequel came in 2009 when Dougherty confirmed it in an interview but it experienced development struggles in form of management change and lack of a script. Thankfully, this year, Dougherty revealed the sequel is a go with Legendary Pictures.

There's a big "If" in the situation though as Dougherty says "Active Development" doesn't mean Greenlit. We suspect this means there's a working script for the movie and they're shopping for investors. Once producers start sinking money into the movie, then development would move to production.

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

This Action-Packed Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finally On Netflix

Return To The Theaters

According to AMC, the original movie Trick 'R Treat would air again this Halloween starting from October 21st. The first release only aired in limited theaters for a short period so its return this season is a blessing to old and new fans. It'll also be a market tester for the upcoming sequel as new interests would grow and old fans would remember why they loved the movie in the first place.

Storytelling Style

The sequel would most likely follow the same format as the original with an ensemble cast making several main characters while each one has a unique story. Having this storytelling style makes for an engaging movie as each character appeals to a different audience member.

It's not certain though, as Dougherty may decide to go an entirely different route.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Ricci Says Johnny Depp Explained What Being Gay Means As A Child

Zendaya & Tom Holland Warned About Dating By 'Spider-Man' Producer

McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

Bruce Willis' Overlooked Action Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

A Look At Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.