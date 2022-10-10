Saraya Dances In Calvin Klein Bra And Thigh-High Boots

Saraya
Getty | Mike Marsland

Entertainment
Geri Green

Saraya Bevis, a.k.a. WWE's Paige, has been dancing around in a miniskirt look as she delights her 6.1 million Instagram followers. The British pro wrestler, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, updated her social media with a sizzling display recently, showing off her jaw-dropping and ripped body in a red-hot outfit.

The opening slide showed the brunette in a thigh-skimming and black leather miniskirt with silver chains all flying out from it - she posed kicking up a leg while backed by strip lighting and also going for a flapper-style body language.

Sizzles In Miniskirt

Saraya in all black
Getty | Brian Ach

Saraya paired her leggy skirt with a plunging and stretchy black bralette from Calvin Klein. She added in an open and cropped black leather jacket to match her skirt, also wearing black suede thigh-high boots that elongated her legs.

All red lips and with a cute black beret, the fighter sizzled as she danced around, with a swipe right showing a similar setting, although here the star was snapped from a different angle.

"Let’s dance, put on your red (black) shoes and dance the blues (zombified) 🎶," she wrote.

Plenty More Black

Saraya in black top
Getty | Eugene Gologursky

The athlete is known for her love of black - she wore a cropped and lacy black crop top on Instagram to shout out a BFF's birthday last month, writing:

"Happy birthday to one of my fave humans on the planet. Through working at the ‘E I got to find one of my very best friends. The Garth to my wayne. The blondie to my Joan Jett. The prawn cocktail to my whiskey and splash of coke. I’m very fortunate to have you as my friend. WE NEED OUR OWN SHOW DAMMIT. love you @reneepaquette you old bish. Now everyone enjoy my slide show of us two throughout the years 💕"

Pumping Her Iron

Saray in all black
Getty | Say Cheese!

Much like fellow WWE stars Sasha Banks and Carmella, Saraya is known for her time in the gym - and dedication.

"It can be hard to find somewhere to train, but when we are on the road it’s usually 3 – 4 times per week. I love to lift weights, so squats and snatches are the things I like to do. I’m not a fan of cardio, but I do like to sprint. When we need that extra workout some of us will run up and down an arena staircase!" she told Muscle & Fitness.

Give Her Nando's

Saraya in crop top and short hair
Getty | Roy Rochlin

The star did, however, show some balance with a love of Nando's - the British Piri-Piri chicken chain is much-loved and fans are likely thrilled that she eats there.

