Zendaya being one of Time's 100 Most Influential People for 2022 makes sense because of her exploits in the past year. She added a new Emmy award to her shelf this year, making it her second for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Zendaya, the youngest double recipient of the honor.

She received her award in a gorgeous ball dress that made up for her absence at the MET Gala. Then Zendaya changed into a sexy red dress for the HBO after-party.