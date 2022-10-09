Conor McGregor Once Recreated An Iconic Brad Pitt Image

UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor "The Notorious" McGregor has proven his love for pop culture as much as fighting in the Octagon. Although he's had to pause from fighting because of his leg injury, there are talks of him returning to the Boxing ring to face off against Floyd "Money" Mayweather in Vegas.

Meanwhile, he's taken to his Instagram to share physiotherapy pictures alongside other interesting things, including one where he uses his caption as a nod to Brad Pitt's iconic line from Snatch.