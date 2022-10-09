Eiza Gonzalez Addresses 'Daredevil' Rumors And Asks Marvel Fans To Back Off

Actress Eiza Gonzalez is dispelling rumors about playing Elektra in Daredevil as the buzz around her builds up online. The Bloodshot star didn't seem too happy with fans accusing her of "stealing" the role from Elodie Young, and she's been taking to Twitter to address the hate.

The beautiful Hollywood face made a mean point - on October 5, she tweeted:

"I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome."

Standing Her Guard

Daredevil is now back in the Marvel space - Charlie Coz will resume his role from his Netflix stint as the character. In a separate tweet, Eiza continued:

"Id appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best."

Talking Playing A 'Cool' Superhero

In a final tweet, the 32-year-old Mexican actress stated: "Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career, and it will be tons of fun, and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love."

Clearly, Eiza is keen to stop getting hate for a role she does not have.

Gushing Over Her Actual Roles

Eiza is known for both acting and singing. She recently spoke of her Ambulance role to ScreenRant, where she more than gushed over director Michael Bay.

"When it comes to action, no one does it like Michael Bay. I have mad respect for people. He started in the times when it wasn't as easy. He didn't have the access to things that people have. He always was a stylized director and people talk about odd tours, and Jake says it quite a lot. He's an action film auteur. You watch a Michael Bay movie and you can recognize it from a mile away," she said.

Brand Deals Roll In

Eiza now joins the list of celebrities shouting out brands on social media, this as her popularity mounts. Eiza has posed for Michael Kors and Prada on the clothing front, plus swanky jewelry designer Bulgari, as she holds an ambassador status with the label.

