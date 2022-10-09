Eiza Gonzalez Addresses 'Daredevil' Rumors And Asks Marvel Fans To Back Off

Actress Eiza Gonzalez is dispelling rumors about playing Elektra in Daredevil as the buzz around her builds up online. The Bloodshot star didn't seem too happy with fans accusing her of "stealing" the role from Elodie Young, and she's been taking to Twitter to address the hate.

The beautiful Hollywood face made a mean point - on October 5, she tweeted:

"I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome."