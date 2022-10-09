'In The Middle Of Zombie Town': Man Is Flabbergasted By His Coworkers' Inappropriate Conversation On His First Day

TikTok stills
TikTok | dayonanddanightoffs

TikTok
Mohammed Al Mamun

Uncomfortable encounters with new hires during work orientation are unfortunately not uncommon. However, this TikTok user's @dayonanddanightoffs story takes the cake.

 

TikToker @dayonanddanightoffs recorded their questionable dialogue with new coworkers on their first day of work. He posted two videos, and after watching both, it appears the whole thing is out of a comedy sketch.

 

In the video, he wrote, "I'm not applying through Indeed anymore, folks they got me in the middle of Zombie town."

 

The first video shows several people sitting around a large table in a circle. The OP then cuts the video showing a man wearing a black hoodie saying, "after what was wrong with them because she's my girlfriend like oh she stole her for attention, see what I'm saying…what the hell are you doing in the middle?"

 

Then, another woman at the table begins speaking to someone else in the room, most likely a manager. She said, "Sir, this guy's over here talking about his dick and stuff." The man she is speaking to responded by saying, "Well, I prefer we don't do that."

 

"Me too," said another woman at the table.

 

"I would like to get a start, not get out of here now," another man chimed in.

The TikToker then faces his phone again to reveal his shocked and amazed expression, indicating that he just saw something he didn't expect to see on his first day of work.

The Latest

Zendaya's Other Worldy Presence Noted In Crossword Game Clue

Jackie Chan's Funniest Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

'That Was Wild? Imagine That Trial!': Joe Rogan Compares The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Trial To The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard One

Conor McGregor Once Recreated An Iconic Brad Pitt Image

'You Make More Than Me & I’m A Nurse': Costco Workers Shocks TikTokers By Sharing He Sometimes Earns $44/h

Here's What Actually Happened—The Hoodie Guy Started This Whole Ruckus

TikTok stills
TikTok | dayonanddanightoffs

The viewers who saw the clip had a lot of questions, mainly concerning what the conversation was about in the first clip only caught the end off. Thankfully, OP explained what happened in a follow-up video.

 

The second video is a continuation of the first; in it, TikToker said the meeting was an orientation for new employees on their first day on the job. The man in the hoodie was sleeping for the first two hours he was there, according to the TikToker, and his girlfriend was sitting next to him.

 

Apparently, the TikToker alleges the guy by the door seen in the first video was staring at the hoodie guy's girlfriend. This prompted him to say something "dumb" to the other man, the TikToker says.

 

"He made his girl put a jacket on and a hat 'cause he thought the white dude by the door kept looking at her," the creator says. "We get past lunch, and now he keeps feeling like a dude is staring at him."

 

"So the old lady right next to him was like, 'ah you just one big attention seeker ain't you,'" he recalls. The man in the hoodie allegedly replied, "I don't gotta be an attention-seeker because my girl see my dick every day."

 

This led the older woman to ask the HR manager to talk to him, which is where the first video cuts off.

TikTok

McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

By chisom

Some Commented Indeed's Recruitment Is Like Tinder—You Don't Know What You're Getting Into

Needless to say, people were surprised by the story and had a lot to say about it in the comments. Several people agreed with the TikToker's statement about Indeed.com, stating that they too felt like Indeed.com would frequently offer them "questionable" possible jobs.

 

"Indeed, need to start screening employers becauseI'm sick of it," one user wrote.

 

"Indeed, never tells you that's it's a group interview," another commented.

 

"This is why I only apply through LinkedIn now 😂. The companies on indeed are sketchy," another added.

 

Someone even compared Indeed's recruitment to Tinder.

 

"Bruh what 😂 indeed is the tinder of jobs 😂 they be having you in some situations 😂" one user wrote.

'She Was NOT Having It': TJ Maxx Cashier Boldly Dismisses Manager's Request Over The Intercom

'You Should Be Terrified!': TikToker Shows How Earning Below $25 Per Hour Doesn't Cover Average Cost Of Living

It's A Bad Idea To Work In The Same Place As Your Partner

Other people, of course, criticized the individual wearing the hoodie who has a "toxic" relationship with his girlfriend.

 

"Number one, he got a job with his girlfriend to watch her like he do 24/7," one viewer said.

 

"Don't quit. please wear a helmet cam from now on," a third wrote.

Be Prepared For Everything When Working

At the end of the day, it's important to remember that every job is different, and you never know what you'll get. It's always a good idea to be prepared for anything and everything!

Did you have any funny or unexpected experiences on your first day of work? Let us know in the comments below!

Read Next

Must Read

Bruce Willis' Overlooked Action Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Zendaya & Tom Holland Warned About Dating By 'Spider-Man' Producer

Christina Ricci Says Johnny Depp Explained What Being Gay Means As A Child

Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Who She Had A Crush On During 'Big Bang Theory'

A Look At Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.