Uncomfortable encounters with new hires during work orientation are unfortunately not uncommon. However, this TikTok user's @dayonanddanightoffs story takes the cake.

TikToker @dayonanddanightoffs recorded their questionable dialogue with new coworkers on their first day of work. He posted two videos, and after watching both, it appears the whole thing is out of a comedy sketch.

In the video, he wrote, "I'm not applying through Indeed anymore, folks they got me in the middle of Zombie town."

The first video shows several people sitting around a large table in a circle. The OP then cuts the video showing a man wearing a black hoodie saying, "after what was wrong with them because she's my girlfriend like oh she stole her for attention, see what I'm saying…what the hell are you doing in the middle?"

Then, another woman at the table begins speaking to someone else in the room, most likely a manager. She said, "Sir, this guy's over here talking about his dick and stuff." The man she is speaking to responded by saying, "Well, I prefer we don't do that."

"Me too," said another woman at the table.

"I would like to get a start, not get out of here now," another man chimed in.

The TikToker then faces his phone again to reveal his shocked and amazed expression, indicating that he just saw something he didn't expect to see on his first day of work.