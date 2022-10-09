Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Sinister Style In Michael Kors Gown

In a caption, the American sensation wrote: "In Paris in @michaelkors." Daddario has been influencing for the fashion brand for a while, although Paris saw her shouting out a way bigger label - she continues her dealings with luxury French designer Dior.

On the way more casual front, but via an official partnership, Daddario is also the face of the clothing brand Aerie.

"I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are," she told People. "I think it's so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn't photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin." The Baywatch star added:

"It's not shapewear, it doesn't change the way you look, it's like a second layer of skin. It has fun colors and layering, and it's stylish while also making you feel just like yourself."