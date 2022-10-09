Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Sinister Style In Michael Kors Gown

Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Bryan Bedder

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario is dazzling in a skintight and somewhat sinister black Michael Kors look. Sharing a brand new fashion display to her social media recently, the HBO actress stunned her army of followers with a long-sleeved and shimmery outfit from the famous designer, one clearly muscling up with celebrities as supermodel Kendall Jenner also fronts it.

Daddario, 36, posed all glammed-up and with a bold red lip as she showed hints of her iconic figure, and the post likely had execs at Michael Kors laughing all the way to the bank.

The Latest

'That Was Wild? Imagine That Trial!': Joe Rogan Compares The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Trial To The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard One

Conor McGregor Once Recreated An Iconic Brad Pitt Image

Zendaya Slays In A Plunging Red Dress

'You Make More Than Me & I’m A Nurse': Costco Workers Shocks TikTokers By Sharing He Sometimes Earns $44/h

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Is Set To Break Box Office Record Held By Arnold Schwarzenegger's Film

Stuns In Michael Kors

Possibly getting in the spirit for Halloween on October 31, Alexandra posed by a mirror and amid warm golden backlighting. The White Lotus star went for a turtleneck black dress covered in shimmery sequins, also wearing her dark locks swept to the side, slicked back, and a little gelled. The blue eyes were on show, too, as Daddario posed with slightly parted lips, then reappeared on white stone steps for a show of her skirt-and-top ensemble.

Here, the actress wore black high heels to complete her restaurant-ready look.

Entertainment

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

By chisom

Busy In Paris

In a caption, the American sensation wrote: "In Paris in @michaelkors." Daddario has been influencing for the fashion brand for a while, although Paris saw her shouting out a way bigger label - she continues her dealings with luxury French designer Dior.

On the way more casual front, but via an official partnership, Daddario is also the face of the clothing brand Aerie.

"I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are," she told People. "I think it's so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn't photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin." The Baywatch star added:

"It's not shapewear, it doesn't change the way you look, it's like a second layer of skin. It has fun colors and layering, and it's stylish while also making you feel just like yourself."

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Paris Jackson Rocks Revealing Shredded Dress

Also Fronting Alo Yoga

In addition to her ambassador status for Aerie, Alexandra is also a promo face for Alo Yoga, a brand boasting supermodel Kendall Jenner as its face and Hailey Bieber as a fan.

Be 'Easy On Yourself'

"I believe in that in everything — even exercise and what you eat — being easy on yourself and going with how you feel. I think that's a really important message to send people," Daddario continued.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Dress

Zendaya Smoulders In New Shower Photoshoot

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Killer Booty And Abs In Bikini

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.