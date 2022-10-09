'You Make More Than Me & I’m A Nurse': Costco Workers Shocks TikTokers By Sharing He Sometimes Earns $44/h

It's not every day you see workers expressing their admiration towards their employer in public, but one Costco worker is doing just that. In an economy where major corporations find loopholes not to pay their employees a livable wage, Costco is one of the few companies doing it right.

According to this Costco worker and TikTok user Michael (@yeaboyyyyyyd), he makes $44 an hour and receives excellent benefits. He says his starting salary was $11.50 an hour when he worked part-time at the company in 2014. Today, in 2022, Michael claims he makes "just shy of $29 per hour." This pay goes up to "around $44 an hour" on Sundays.

In the video with over 169,000 views, Michael showed his nametag on his first day at Costco.

"When I started, I got hired part-time at $11.50 an hour with time-and-a-half on Sundays," Michael says. "Now, in 2022—I was hired in 2014— I currently make just shy of $29 an hour, and on Sundays, I make around $44 an hour," he shares.

Although Costco is commonly renowned for selling massive quantities of merchandise at low prices, the company is gradually gaining notoriety for something else: its excellent treatment of employees. Many people on TikTok have shared their positive experiences with earning high wages and excellent benefits while working for Costco.

"When you work for a company that takes care of you, your benefits are stacked. Your 401K is stacked. Your insurance is amazing," he shares. "10 out of 10. Recommend."

"I was 26 when I started. And all I needed was a second job. Turned into a career," he said in comments.