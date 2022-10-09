'You Make More Than Me & I’m A Nurse': Costco Workers Shocks TikTokers By Sharing He Sometimes Earns $44/h

It's not every day you see workers expressing their admiration towards their employer in public, but one Costco worker is doing just that. In an economy where major corporations find loopholes not to pay their employees a livable wage, Costco is one of the few companies doing it right.

 

According to this Costco worker and TikTok user Michael (@yeaboyyyyyyd), he makes $44 an hour and receives excellent benefits. He says his starting salary was $11.50 an hour when he worked part-time at the company in 2014. Today, in 2022, Michael claims he makes "just shy of $29 per hour." This pay goes up to "around $44 an hour" on Sundays.

 

In the video with over 169,000 views, Michael showed his nametag on his first day at Costco.

 

"When I started, I got hired part-time at $11.50 an hour with time-and-a-half on Sundays," Michael says. "Now, in 2022—I was hired in 2014— I currently make just shy of $29 an hour, and on Sundays, I make around $44 an hour," he shares.

 

Although Costco is commonly renowned for selling massive quantities of merchandise at low prices, the company is gradually gaining notoriety for something else: its excellent treatment of employees. Many people on TikTok have shared their positive experiences with earning high wages and excellent benefits while working for Costco.

 

"When you work for a company that takes care of you, your benefits are stacked. Your 401K is stacked. Your insurance is amazing," he shares. "10 out of 10. Recommend."

 

"I was 26 when I started. And all I needed was a second job. Turned into a career," he said in comments.

Costco Pays Its Workers Almost Twice The Federal Minimum Wage Of $7.25/Hour.

Now that this worker has confirmed that Costco pays its employees more than most other places, it might be time to apply for a job there. After all, it's common knowledge that good pay and benefits keep employees happy and coming back to work every day.

 

Costco has received much acclaim for its employee treatment, with Indeed naming it the top-rated workplace for compensation and benefits for two years in a row. "According to Indeed, Costco employees praised the company for its great culture and for paying new workers a minimum wage of $14 per hour, almost double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour," according to CNBC.

 

"The company also received great reviews for promoting its staff and offering raises, with the average hourly wage for a Costco employee being roughly $22.50," the report continues.

 

TikTok

Costco Not Only Pays Its Employees More Than Twice The Minimum Wage, But Its Workers Make More Than Most Teachers And, According To Some Comments, More Than Nurses!

In comments, users were surprised by the high wages.

 

"You make more than me, and I'm a teacher. 😔," one user said.

 

"If teaching doesn't work out, I'm gonna apply at Costco," said another user.

Even nurses chimed in to say that Michael (@yeaboyyyyyyd) makes more than them.

 

"you're making more than me, and I'm a nurse in Alabama, tho, so that's no shocker, but still :(," another added.

More And More People Want To Work At Costco

Some complained about having a hard time getting hired at Costco.

 

"I've applied so many times. never get called; what's the secret? " one person wrote.

 

"I've applied multiple times and no luck," commented a user.

It's Time Companies Emulate Costco—Amazon, You Listening?

Others highly praised Costco for being a great company to work for.

 

"I love working for Costco," one user said.

 

"My dad has worked at Costco for 30 yrs, now my siblings work at Costco too. We're a Costco family," another added.

 

It looks like Costco is the place to be if you want to make a livable wage and have some great benefits. So if you're ever feeling underpaid or overworked—know that companies like Costco treat their employees right.

 

Do you work at Costco? What do you think about the company? Let us know in the comments below!

