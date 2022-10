Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making his long-awaited live-action superhero debut as DC's Black Adam this month. Already, fans are preparing for the movie premiere in cinemas as The Rock makes his world tour.

Of course, with the movie hype, everyone is on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how it'll perform at the box office. The goal is always to break and make Box Office records, and for Black Adam, there are strong competitors.