Jasmine Pineda has opened up on how she feels about having alopecia. The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram to share her experience with fans. She also talked about how it started after giving birth and how she has been covering it up.
'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Gets Emotional Over Her Hair Loss
Jasmine Speaks On Her Hair Loss Condition
The 36-year-old previously took to Instagram to express her heartbreak over her hair loss. During that time, fans got a view of Pineda's thinning hairline. She shared she felt like a fraud for receiving compliments for her wigs. In the old post, Pineda claimed she has accepted the alopecia condition. However, in a recent post, she shared a photo of the condition getting worse.
The photo was tagged #ALOPECIASUCKS." In the recent picture, she revealed the places the hair loss affected the most. She showed the sides of her head and her small hair bun.
For years now, the mother-of-two has been dealing with alopecia. In April, she shared how she almost refused to film season 5 of 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She was finally able to get her wig in time to cover up her massive hair loss.
How Fans Feel About Jasmine's Alopecia
Some fans have shared how they feel about Jasmine's alopecia condition. Although they sympathize with her, they believe she needs to accept her real self. Fans also told her not to go for cosmetic procedures because of the effect it has. However, the Panamanian native feels they are critics, not fans.
A lot of fans have always backed up Jasmine in all she does. Plenty of fans have shown their support for her because of how entertaining she was in her debut. Although she has changed a lot since her last appearance on TLC, fans still eagerly await her return to the screen.
Revealing All Her Cosmetic Procedures
Jasmine has always been open about all her cosmetic procedures. She took to Instagram to reveal her latest cosmetic treatment. She shared several videos which showed her receiving cosmetic tattoos on her eyebrows and lips.
In the first video, she was undergoing a "lip blushing" procedure. She revealed it was a touch-up as that was not the first time. Another video showed her having a permanent eyebrow tattoo. Also in the past, she revealed her investment of $13,660 to change her body. She got a breast augmentation for $6,000. She also got braces, lip fillers, and some other dental work.
She Was Accused Of Using Filters
Despite being honest about her cosmetic procedures, some fans still accuse her of using filters on Instagram. Some 90 Days Fiancé fans feel she edits her photos to look different. They shared she might be insecure about how she looks.
Fans will get to see how she looks in real life when she returns for the 90 Days Fiancé spin-off. She shared in January that her K-1 visa was approved. She might be moving to the U.S "anytime soon." Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo reunited in Panama city and celebrated his 52 years birthday. Now, she might be getting ready to fly to Michigan.