'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Gets Emotional Over Her Hair Loss

The 36-year-old previously took to Instagram to express her heartbreak over her hair loss. During that time, fans got a view of Pineda's thinning hairline. She shared she felt like a fraud for receiving compliments for her wigs. In the old post, Pineda claimed she has accepted the alopecia condition. However, in a recent post, she shared a photo of the condition getting worse.

The photo was tagged #ALOPECIASUCKS." In the recent picture, she revealed the places the hair loss affected the most. She showed the sides of her head and her small hair bun.

For years now, the mother-of-two has been dealing with alopecia. In April, she shared how she almost refused to film season 5 of 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She was finally able to get her wig in time to cover up her massive hair loss.