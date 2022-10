21-year-old French model Thylane Blondeau celebrated her sixth Miu Miu fashion show attendance at Paris Fashion Week last week. Although she didn't walk the runway like the rest of her peers, Blondeau appreciated the opportunity to experience other models do their thing and shared as much via Instagram.

She attended the show wearing a carefully curated Miu Miu head-to-toe outfit while adding her personal touch to the Summer-Spring 2023 collection.