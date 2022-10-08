Ana de Armas Is Bringing Back The Controversial Wedge Boot Trend

Ana De Armas seems to be taking her style seriously as she promotes "blonde," and she obviously needs to look the part when she makes an appearance on the red carpet. She put on a leggy display on Saturday while attending the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival 2022 in Spain, wearing a dramatic gold crop top and a black thigh-splitting skirt.

In a daring two-piece ensemble for the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, the 34-year-old actress radiated glam.

Ana appeared to be in a good mood as she preened for the cameras and strutted her stuff.