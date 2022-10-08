In addition to her other accomplishments, Ana de Armas has added to being a trendsetter. She dazzled in wedge boots at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival while wearing a white minidress and greeted the crowd outside the venue. Since at least ten years ago, mainstream shoppers haven't been particularly fond of wedge boots, but I have a hunch that may be changing. We hope the wedge trend will return sooner than we think after spotting Ana de Armas sporting a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.
Ana de Armas Is Bringing Back The Controversial Wedge Boot Trend
Promoting 'Blonde' In Louis Vuitton
Armas arrived at the event dressed entirely in Louis Vuitton, beginning with a white mini-dress. She put on a pair of metallic Louis Vuitton Patti Wedge ankle boots and accessorized them with a chain-strapped black Twist MM bag. Armas opted for subtle eye color palettes and bare lips for her makeup. She kept the styling of her short hair simple and wore it down. She added simple mini-silver hoops as an accessory to go with the detailing on her boots and purse.
Ana De Armas Always Makes A Statement On The Red Carpet
When Armas enters a red carpet, she creates striking fashion moments. She has previously sported dresses by designers such as Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier, and Versace. Additionally, she has done some modeling and appeared in advertisements for the Natural Diamond Council. She also agreed to become a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder earlier this year.
Ana Puts Leggy Display At San Sebastian
Ana De Armas seems to be taking her style seriously as she promotes "blonde," and she obviously needs to look the part when she makes an appearance on the red carpet. She put on a leggy display on Saturday while attending the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival 2022 in Spain, wearing a dramatic gold crop top and a black thigh-splitting skirt.
In a daring two-piece ensemble for the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, the 34-year-old actress radiated glam.
Ana appeared to be in a good mood as she preened for the cameras and strutted her stuff.
Blonde Tops Chart On Netflix
Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, debuted on Netflix last week and is in second place on the streaming service's charts this week. According to Netflix's Global Top 10 chart, the movie, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring the 34-year-old actress Marilyn, has received 37,340,000 hours of viewing. What an impressive record