Netflix's 'Midnight Club' Breaks World Record With Its Insane Number Of Jump Scares

Because The Midnight Club has a young adult story, you might want to double-check that your living room lights are on if you're concerned that it won't be scary enough. This is due to the upcoming Netflix series smashing the mark for the number of scripted jumpscares in a single TV episode.

The Midnight Club team was awarded a certificate by official Guinness World Record Adjudicator Andrew Glass during a New York Comic Con panel moderated by Collider's own Perri Nemiroff. Therefore, there is documentation supporting Flanagan's claim that he went overboard and packed twenty-one (!) jumpscares into a single episode of The Midnight Club.

Keep reading to find out more.