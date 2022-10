Paige Spiranac thrilled her 3 million+ Instagram followers in a recent share, this as she stripped down to a bikini and posed from a hot tub. The 29-year-old former pro golfer and YouTube instructor sizzled as she big-time teased her fans from the tub, posing with her jaw-dropping figure on show and going super skimpy with her swimwear.

Paige wowed while soaking wet and wearing a rather open-chested and tight black bikini top that confidently showed off her cleavage.