Florence Pugh Looks Stunning In Cut-Out Feathered Dress

Close-up picture of Florence Pugh
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Florence Pugh overran the red carpet; The actress paired a coral dress from the fall 2022 couture collection with a pair of the company's lace-up sandals from the resort 2023 collection for the "The Wonder" movie premiere.

In August, she donned Barbiecore pink; in September, glittery goth was delivered on the Venice red carpet, and yes, we share your obsession with the much-discussed purple moment. Last week, Florence appeared in a sheer maxi skirt and a crop top with a collar that made us drool. And on Friday, October 7, she appeared in yet another stylish outfit, a whimsy bird accent.

The Latest

Florence Pugh Captivates As A 19th Century Irishwoman In This New Netflix Thriller

McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

Netflix's 'Midnight Club' Breaks World Record With Its Insane Number Of Jump Scares

'Bellas 4 Life': Rebel Wilson And 'Pitch Perfect' Cast Celebrate 10th Anniversary

TikTokers Flabbergasted Why A Broke Would Man Spend All His Money On HelloFresh, After He Complains Of Going Hungry For 5 Days Due To Delivery Delays

A Valentino Princess For Her Movie Premier

Florence Pugh stuns at the wonder red carpet
Getty | Karwai Tang

Pugh wore a stunning coral dress from the FW22 Couture collection of Valentino. The outfit had thick bottom hems covered in feathers, thin spaghetti straps, and a bra top with a cutout in the bodice that Pugh waved around on the red carpet. She adorned the glam ensemble with bold earrings, rings, and bracelets.

Under the feather trim, Pugh wore strappy metallic sandals that covered her toes. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress wears high platforms, pointed-toe pumps, and strappy sandals from designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Valentino. Pugh has frequently worn Valentino clothing on her most recent outings, but this is one of our favorite Valentino looks of her.

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

By Fatima Araos

Florence's Grandmom Accompanies Her To The Premiere

Florence Pugh and her grandmom as her plus one at the movie premier
Getty | Karwai Tang

Wearing this color to the UK premiere of her new film The Wonder is precisely the kind of novel, a daring move we love to see. It is so springlike. Though not shocking, the dress is unexpected at this time of year. She looks lovely, which is most important. Her lips match the dress, too. Easy and delightful She walked the red carpet with her grandmother, which was so cute.

The ensemble also included a purse that nodded to the somewhat avian vibe of the dress, though she didn't carry it on the red carpet: a small wristlet shaped like a birdcage with a pink bird inside.

This Action-Packed Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finally On Netflix

NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

The Valentino Fall Collection: 'Today's Ugliness'

Florence Pugh Looks Gorgeous in Valentino
Getty | Mike Marsland

Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, created the fall 2022 couture line in response to what he called "today's ugliness," including the erosion of human rights and the rise of reactionary movements. He claimed he wanted to produce something lovely and enchanted as a means of escape. Pugh attended the Valentino fall 2022 couture show as well.

Peter Lux, the actress's hairstylist, gave her a coiffed single thick wave. She worked with Alex Babsky for her cosmetics, who gave the actress a classic Hollywood star look with rose lip, blush, eye shadow, and dramatic mascara.

Having A Productive Career

Florence Pugh Looks Cute In Pink Dress
Getty | David M. Benett

Pugh has had a productive season of attending film festivals. The actress co-stars with Harry Styles in the Olivia Wilde-directed film "Don't Worry Darling" and participated at the Venice International Film Festival in August to promote the movie. At promotional events, Pugh also wore several Valentino outfits.

Read Next

Must Read

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Who She Had A Crush On During 'Big Bang Theory'

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

Zendaya & Tom Holland Warned About Dating By 'Spider-Man' Producer

This Gerard Butler Movie Is #1 On Netflix

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.