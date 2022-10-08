Florence Pugh Looks Stunning In Cut-Out Feathered Dress

Florence Pugh overran the red carpet; The actress paired a coral dress from the fall 2022 couture collection with a pair of the company's lace-up sandals from the resort 2023 collection for the "The Wonder" movie premiere.

In August, she donned Barbiecore pink; in September, glittery goth was delivered on the Venice red carpet, and yes, we share your obsession with the much-discussed purple moment. Last week, Florence appeared in a sheer maxi skirt and a crop top with a collar that made us drool. And on Friday, October 7, she appeared in yet another stylish outfit, a whimsy bird accent.