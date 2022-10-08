McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

The comments weren't friendly one bit as the other TikToker refused his request and said they'd never stop ordering the Happy Meal. Many of the replies looked like these;

"Getting Mine Today."

"Oh No, You have to do your Job."

"Now I'm Getting One'

"And the best part, no one can’t stop me"

In over 12,900-plus comments, there were hardly any supporting his post or sympathizing with his request. In fact, one user wrote,

"Fast Food Workers when they have to work 😭"