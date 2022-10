Food delivery delays are the worst, especially when you're on the verge of Hanger or past the mark. A TikTok user (@lundonbridgeisfalling), a.k.a. Seth, shared his experience ordering food from HelloFresh, which wasn't pleasant.

Apart from the business delaying his order, Seth said they caused him 5-days of hunger, and when the food finally arrived, it bad. Like typical viral posts, people had different opinions on the situation ranging from positive to negative.