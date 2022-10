Kristen Stewart's social appearances always leave us with something to talk about for weeks, like when she wore shorts to the Oscars. The 32-year-old actress has done it again by debuting a new grunge mullet at the Chanel Spring 2023 fashion show in Paris, France.

Sitting on the front row, Stewart' must've thought her unassuming shaggy mullet would go unnoticed, but she thought wrong. Adir Abergel's masterful cut sat perfectly atop her head, accentuating her lightly made-up face.