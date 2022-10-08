NBA World Reacts To Shocking Video Of Warriors' Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green left the NBA community shocked after his physical altercation with fellow Golden State Warriors player Jordan Poole. The Warriors immediately put Green on a 2-day suspension, but once the footage surfaced on Twitter, public opinion rang loud, pushing the team into a tight corner.

The altercation occurred during a practice in the middle of the week, and Green left the premises immediately to return on Saturday. Per General Manager Bob Myers, whatever punishment meted out may not affect his ability to play.

However, the video is swaying that decision as many liken their altercation to the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar incident.