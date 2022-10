Kristin Cavallari is currently on vacation following a successful breast lift surgery post-separation from Jay Cutler. The 35-year-old mother of three shared the update of her post-op body with 4.5 million followers saying she was detoxing and recuperating in Mexico.

The reality TV star posed in a tiny off-white bikini as she enjoyed the dwindling summer. Although she shared some pictures on her main feed, the focal post was a 24hr-only image on her story.