Kim Kardashian Shows Off Insane Hourglass Figure in Tight Turtleneck Sweater Dress!

Close-up picture of Kim Kardahian
You're mistaken if you believe you must stop wearing dresses because the weather has become more relaxed in the Fall. You can wear adorable, fashionable dresses all year long when paired with the appropriate accessories.

While some people are confident enough to wear dresses with bare legs in any weather, others decide to spend money on premium tights to wear with skirts and dresses in the winter. You can brave the winter chill in your favorite dresses if you pair them with adorable boots or flats.

Keep reading to get some inspiration from Kim Kardashian.

Kim Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Fall-Inspired Outfit

In this throwback look, the SKIMS style icon displayed her insane hourglass figure in a camel-colored turtleneck sweater dress. Even though the garment was impressive, it was the fit that caught everyone's attention. The stretchy dress was so tight that it was simple to see the enormous difference between her teeny waist and her bombshell hips.

The photos, which were taken in the restroom during one of her dates with now ex-husband Kanye West, also showed Kim Kardashian accessorized with a caramel coat and large diamond stud earrings to stay warm. Even with minimal makeup, the mother of four still looks lovely.

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Braless Bodysuit

Fall/Winter Essentials

While wearing tights under a summer dress is one option we've come to love recently, Kardashian's look has us wanting to invest in a few other more suitable items for the Fall and Winter.

For example, wearing heavier fabrics and long sleeves adds much-needed warmth. For that stylish Fall look, you might want to add the following dresses to your closet to rock to work or on special occasions over the coming months. Blazer dresses, midi sweater dresses, bright wrap dresses, mock neck dresses, and hoodie dresses are a few examples.

Paris Jackson Rocks Revealing Shredded Dress

Christina Aguilera Puts On A Busty Display In See-Through Dress

A Balenciaga Themed Shoot

Kim's influence on fashion is undeniable, as seen recently when Kardashian could not attend the Balenciaga Fashion Show. So, Balenciaga simply sent the show to her. Demna, the stylist for Balenciaga, styled Kim to perfection since the billionaire could not attend the Paris Fashion Week.

Still, since she is one of the celebrities who take fashion seriously, it makes sense that Paris came to her. The reality star, dressed in what appeared to be a belt-made outfit, posed in front of an all-white background and what seemed to be a mound of soil.

Kim, 41, released a makeup-free photo among several bizarre pictures of the look, capturing the attention of many people on Instagram. Oversized sunglasses and open-toed heels were Kim's finishing touches for the look.

Kim Kardashian: The System Podcast

In addition to pursuing a legal career, Kardashian has been outspoken about her views on the justice system's flaws. She passed the California "Baby Bar" exam and says she intends to start her law practice in the future.

2020 saw the signing of a contract between Kim Kardashian and Spotify to create and host an exclusive podcast for the music streaming service. Kim Kardashian and true-crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi are the voices behind the true-crime documentary "Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith." The series will be accessible to all Spotify users and is free.

