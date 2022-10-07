'She Had Tears In Her Eyes': Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Was Horrified Of His Career Switch News And Wanted Nothing To Do With Politics After Her Family's Drama

The Kennedy family, one of the most well-liked political families in the US, is Maria Shriver's family. Shriver had grown up in a political family for almost her entire childhood, so she was well-versed in the world's ways.

Maria disclosed her political trauma in a conversation with her lifelong friend Oprah Winfrey. Maria claimed that she had felt a loss in dealing with politics. Her father, Sargent Shriver, failed to win the 1972 vice presidential election on the McGovern-Shriver ticket. Maria's father attempted to run for president in 1976 but was unsuccessful. "The rejection of my father was so painful, so personal; I remember the sting of that defeat."