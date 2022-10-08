Robbi Jade Lew Sips Her Pina Colada In A Bikini

Robbi Jade Lew might be making headlines amid a poker cheating scandal, but the swimwear action hasn't been forgotten for fans of the curvy beauty. The American poker player has been in the news after she laid down an insane hand that brought into question whether she may have cheated. To add drama on top of drama, the investigation of her alleged cheating uncovered that a staffer stole $15k in Poker Chips from her.

Talk wasn't about poker as she updated her social media last summer, though.

Going itt-bitty in a Hot Girl Summer bikini, Robbi sizzled as she flaunted her bombshell curves, also enjoying a pina colada.