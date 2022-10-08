Robbi Jade Lew Sips Her Pina Colada In A Bikini

Robbi Jade Lew
Getty | Luis Sinco

Entertainment
Geri Green

Robbi Jade Lew might be making headlines amid a poker cheating scandal, but the swimwear action hasn't been forgotten for fans of the curvy beauty. The American poker player has been in the news after she laid down an insane hand that brought into question whether she may have cheated. To add drama on top of drama, the investigation of her alleged cheating uncovered that a staffer stole $15k in Poker Chips from her.

Talk wasn't about poker as she updated her social media last summer, though.

Going itt-bitty in a Hot Girl Summer bikini, Robbi sizzled as she flaunted her bombshell curves, also enjoying a pina colada.

The Latest

Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Who She Had A Crush On During 'Big Bang Theory'

'Dahmer' Sets New Record For Netflix Shows

Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes

Bruce Willis' Overlooked Action Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

'Poor Workers!': Chick-fil-A Manager Causes Uproar For Charging Employees For Lemonade

It's Bikini Season Somewhere

Robbi Jade Lew leans over the poker table at Hustler Casino Live
Hustler Casino Live | Still Image from Hustler Casino Live Video

In the hot shot, Robbi posed under blue skies and just about backed by ocean waters. Sipping on a pina colada, the stunner flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a plunging and itty-bitty bikini in pale blue. She sat with her legs a little sprawled out while showcasing her cleavage and trim waistline, also wearing shades. She wore her long blonde hair down and poker straight - there seemed to be a slight breeze, too.

In a caption, Robbi wrote: "Nothing screams “Summertime!” like a #pinacolada on the #whitesands #beaches of #zanzibar." A swipe right had shown her in a rear view shot while walking down a beach and clad in a bikini look complete with a billowing kaftan duster.

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

By Fatima Araos

Hot Greek Summer

Meanwhile, in May 2021, Robbi had posted poolside and in a skimpy bikini while flaunting her curves in Greece. Here, she wrote: "There’s something about that #sunkissed skin that always makes it feel like #summertime ☀️ ... Wait, is it even #Summer yet?!Pre-Covid Greece 📷 Photo cred @crystallbonilla."

This Action-Packed Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finally On Netflix

NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

BFF Moments

Robbi dedicates her social media to a fair few style shows, but likewise to her nearest and dearest. She's shouted out pal Ted Cash before, writing:

"#HappyBirthday to one my most dearest #BFF’s who my family sees as #family and who is #forever my second #brother 👫From working together at #Abercrombie in our late teens, helping me survive DP and #UCSB through our #college years, braving real careers as my roomie in our 20’s... All I can say is #thankyou for putting up with me all those years. And now in your 30’s, I am so #proud of the #man you have become... I love you, Bear! 🐻"

Supporting Pups

In a pinned post to her Instagram, Robbi makes a point of shouting out her dog love. Here, she encouraged fans to adopt a pooch, writing:

"@AdoptTogether made #WorldAdoptionDay come alive … and I am truly #honored to be a part of it ❤️."

Read Next

Must Read

NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

This Gerard Butler Movie Is #1 On Netflix

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

Watch Gal Gadot's Stylish Outfit Changes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.