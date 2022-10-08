'Bellas 4 Life': Rebel Wilson And 'Pitch Perfect' Cast Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Rebel Wilson and her Pitch Perfect costars are making major reunion headlines. The Australian actress and stars from the iconic movie franchise have gotten together for the 10th anniversary - it's been a "Bellas 4 life" affair as Rebel updated her social media this week.

The 2012-released movie, which scored over $115 million in its box office release, was all over Rebel's Instagram ahead of the weekend, and photos included costars - the movie famously featured Anna Kendrick, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, plus Kelley Jakle, and Chrissie Fit.

Throwing It Back

Sharing a poster for the girly movie, Rebel wrote:

"10 years ago today! Wow! Love PITCH PERFECT and everyone who was a part of making these movies so so much. There are so many great memories - like us Bellas huddling together like penguins in that freezing cold swimming pool all night, and we’ve been hugging each other ever since! Bellas 4 Life!"

The Bellas reference was to the Barden Bellas, a cappella group seen in the movie.

Shocked At Franchise's Success

Pitch Perfect has spawned spin-offs, all as successful as the original: In 2015, Pitch Perfect 2 was released, with 2017 bringing Pitch Perfect 3.

"We can't believe how successful it's become," Rebel has stated, per Refinery29. "When I read the script, I was so expecting it to be something I'd seen before. I was just hoping a couple of nerds would really like it," she added.

Anna Camp Marking It, Too

Meanwhile, actress Anna Kamp took to her Instagram to mark the anniversary. "Happy 10th Anniversary, Pitches!!!" she wrote. Fans quickly gushed over the post, with one replying: "I constantly say “Synchronized lady dancing to a Mariah Carey chart-topper is not lame.” So thank you for my fave movie line of all time."

A Role To Remember

Rebel is known for her Fat Amy role in Pitch Perfect. The main character is comedic and known for her eccentricity as she forms part of the Bellas from Tasmania. The Barden University student introduces herself as "Fat Amy," referencing the "twig bitches" much slimmer than her.

Of course, Rebel is now making headlines for having shed 80 pounds since 2020, when she kicked off her "Year of health." The actress is now slimmed-down beyond belief and continues to tout the benefits of mindful eating as she shows off her insane weight loss. Rebel now also fronts the wellness brand Olly.

