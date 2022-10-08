'Bellas 4 Life': Rebel Wilson And 'Pitch Perfect' Cast Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Rebel Wilson and her Pitch Perfect costars are making major reunion headlines. The Australian actress and stars from the iconic movie franchise have gotten together for the 10th anniversary - it's been a "Bellas 4 life" affair as Rebel updated her social media this week.

The 2012-released movie, which scored over $115 million in its box office release, was all over Rebel's Instagram ahead of the weekend, and photos included costars - the movie famously featured Anna Kendrick, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, plus Kelley Jakle, and Chrissie Fit.