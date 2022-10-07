Watch Gal Gadot's Stylish Outfit Changes

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey), Alia Bhatt (Highway), Sophie Okonedo (The Secret Life of Bees), Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Paul Ready (The Terror), and Archie Madekwe will all be appearing in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot (Midsommar).
Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) is in charge of directing Heart of Stone, which was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) (The Old Guard). And it's long past due that Rucka and Gal Gadot worked together on a motion picture. Ironically, Rucka's influential work on Wonder Woman is one of his most significant claims to fame, even though this is the first time he will pen a movie with Gadot as the star.