Ana de Armas Stuns In Sheer Braless Bodysuit

Ana de Armas is putting the bombshell into Blonde, although this look dates back to before she made 2022 headlines for portraying Marilyn Monroe in the much-talked-about new movie. The actress sizzled in a see-through and braless bodysuit in a 2016 GQ shoot, as she posed for two hot shots and showed off her jaw-dropping figure in an all-black look.

Ana posed from a couch and indoors as she flaunted her curves in a sheer and racy all-in-one, choosing a lacy and embellished look with a criss-cross design and a leotard-like finish.

Stunning In See-Through Look

Ana de Armas
Getty | Sylvain Lefevre

Posing on two-toned couch seating, Ana was snapped with her legs a little folded in the first image, as she sent the camera a direct gaze while posing with parted lips. The Cuban-born star showed a little cleavage as she highlighted her curves tastefully, also going for a three-quarter sleeve length.

In the second snap, Ana reclined on the couch while showing off her shapely legs - she added in a bangle bracelet, plus glittery and strappy silver heels to complete her look.

Says She Wasn't Made To Play Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas
Getty | Vera Anderson

Ana has opened up about being cast in Blonde, this as the internet buzzes over her Marilyn Monroe portrayal.

“On paper I was not supposed to be playing Marilyn Monroe. I’m a Cuban actress. In what world could I have imagined that this was going to happen? Never. The fact that I got this opportunity was just something out of the ordinary," she told LA Times.

A Very Specific Goal

Ana de Armas
Getty | SOPA Images

The Bond actress also outlined what she felt was her biggest challenge when taking on the role of the legendary blonde bombshell, adding: “To me, it was more important to understand where she was at emotionally every time, with every line, what was she thinking, what was she feeling, more than anything else. That was my goal, to understand.”

Brands Noticing Her

Ana de Armas
Getty | Edward Berthelot

With Hollywood fame comes prosperity - outside of the silver screen contracts. Ana has been snapped up by high-profile brands and is now the face of beauty giant Estee Lauder and jewelry brand Only Natural Diamonds. In a recent Instagram share, the star stunned in a blush pink and silky dress, shouting out the brand she fronts and writing:

"On my way to the Blonde world premiere in Venice, wearing @onlynaturaldiamonds ✨💎✨ #globalambassador." Ana is followed by 8.4 million on her Instagram account.

