Kesha Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Sheer Bralette

Kesha is back in the limelight performing again after a brief hiatus from music and along with her return, she brings her famous sense of humor. The singer-songwriter performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles last week and suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

To mask her embarrassing moment, Kesha held up like a great performer and redirected her audience's attention to the music by belting out notes. Unfortunately, that damaged her vocal cords so, she's taking a short break to recuperate.