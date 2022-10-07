Things You Didn't Know About 'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly returned to television in 2018 after a brief break thanks to the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone. The 45-year-old actress plays Beth Dutton in the neo-western drama, the intelligent and manipulative daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

Her portrayal of the complex Beth - disturbed yet witty and finance savvy, gained her character a cult-like following. Although she's nowhere near the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, the best app for keeping up with celebrities, her over half-a-million followers are very interested in her life.