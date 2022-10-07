Things You Didn't Know About 'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly

Close up of Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly returned to television in 2018 after a brief break thanks to the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone. The 45-year-old actress plays Beth Dutton in the neo-western drama, the intelligent and manipulative daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

Her portrayal of the complex Beth - disturbed yet witty and finance savvy, gained her character a cult-like following. Although she's nowhere near the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, the best app for keeping up with celebrities, her over half-a-million followers are very interested in her life.

Her Husband Is A Financier

Kelly Reilly and husband
Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher, a real-life financier and the two have been together for a decade. Although she keeps her life private, special occasions like the New Year prompt her to peel the curtains back a bit for a peek into her happy marriage.

The actress celebrated the new year with Baugher by posting a cozy picture of themselves as she shared her gratitude for love and life. Perhaps, hidden in that sweet message is a "thank you" for the finance tips she used in Yellowstone.

Fans React To Her As Beth In Real Life

Kelly Reilly's husband and dog
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a rare interview, Reilly shared her thoughts on Yellowstone and her take on the character. She's embodied Beth so much that real-life people engage her based on their relationship with the character.

Surprisingly, it took Reilly a while to feel comfortable with the complicated character. She said,

"I wasn't sure I was the right person for it."

The series' creator Taylor Sheridan, on the other hand, believed in her ability to pull off the role right off the bat.

Beth And Reilly Are Nothing Alike

In reality, Reilly is the polar opposite of Beth as she's a shy and composed person. She practiced her American accent with a dialect coach and kept to herself mostly to keep her crew and some castmates from hearing her English accent.

One thing about Beth is her one-liners and superfans have translated them into talking tees. Reilly says it's the most challenging role she's ever played, and that's why she loves it so much.

Saddle Up For Season Five

Yellowstone is critically acclaimed with several nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award this year for the ensemble cast, despite its barely above-average ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes, it premiered with 58% ratings but now has a whopping certified fresh 83% approval!

The series was renewed for a fifth season which airs this year on November 13 on Paramount Network with a two-hour premiere. That's a whole lot of Beth!

