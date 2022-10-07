Ayesha Curry Rocks Mom Jeans And Strapless Top In Paris

Ayesha Curry is proving you don't need to be a supermodel to make fashion headlines amid the Paris Fashion Week buzz. The cookbook queen and wife to NBA star Steph Curry sizzled in the French capital in new photos this week, as she posted to her Instagram and from her vehicle. Showing off her '90s "mom" style, the mother of three drew attention to her toned upper body and curves as she rocked a strapless top and wide-legged jeans, also flaunting her designer edge with a Fendi coat sitting next to her.

Enjoying the sights and sounds of Paris, Ayesha told her fans: "Lipstick and mom jeans in Paris."