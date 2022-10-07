Ayesha Curry Rocks Mom Jeans And Strapless Top In Paris

Ayesha Curry
Entertainment
Geri Green

Ayesha Curry is proving you don't need to be a supermodel to make fashion headlines amid the Paris Fashion Week buzz. The cookbook queen and wife to NBA star Steph Curry sizzled in the French capital in new photos this week, as she posted to her Instagram and from her vehicle. Showing off her '90s "mom" style, the mother of three drew attention to her toned upper body and curves as she rocked a strapless top and wide-legged jeans, also flaunting her designer edge with a Fendi coat sitting next to her.

Enjoying the sights and sounds of Paris, Ayesha told her fans: "Lipstick and mom jeans in Paris."

Livin' It Up In Paris

Ayesha Curry
Getty | Mike Coppola

Ayesha got a "Good lawd" from her husband Steph. The popular couple is known for flirting with one another on social media. Ayesha this year joins the slew of celebrities swarming down on Paris amid one of the most high-profile Fashion Weeks in years.

Storming the runway have been the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus Amelia Gray. The event has, however, attracted an array of stars, from Christina Milian to Alexandra Daddario.

Dabbling In Fashion

Ayesha Curry
Getty | Momodu Mansaray

Ayesha has been busy retailing her own fashion merch, though. In 2022, she partnered up with JustFab for a footwear collection.

"I thought about women purchasing these shoes, it arriving at their home, them looking at the box, and being prompted to say, 'Well, who is this?' and doing a bit of learning. It was a really special opportunity to be able to bring in awareness to these women that have paved the way and cleared the path for me and so many other women today," she told People.

'Polished' And 'Gorgeous'

Ayesha Curry
Getty | Noah Graham

The popular celebrity continued: "I wanted to feel polished, chic and gorgeous, but also like a free spirit, someone who could let their hair down and jump around if I wanted to. I think that's reflected in this collection — playing around with bohemian florals, muted but bold colors like mauve, yellow and periwinkle."

Ayesha also has cookware ranges, plus her best-selling cookbooks to her name.

Opening Up On Her Style

Ayesha Curry
Getty | Dominique Charriau

The fashionista also revealed a little about her own style preferences, stating:

"I can really shift that narrative by just changing my wardrobe. When I'm feeling down, I've forced myself to put on a flirty dress, and it's an instant mood change. You feel fun and you want your attitude to match the way you're looking on the outside."

