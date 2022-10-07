CEO Laughs Off Unfair Job Conditions, Loses Entire Department Responsible for $100 Million Worth Of Deals

No one enjoys it when they work so hard only to have their efforts go unappreciated. Many employees who feel unappreciated by their bosses go so far as showcasing their successes without boasting in order to be acknowledged. In a job, feeling unappreciated can take different forms. For instance, when a worker has consistently performed well at a job but has still not received a promotion. It could also be seen when employees who are experts in their field are not taken seriously.

The implication is that as these employees begin to feel like their work is insignificant, they begin to believe that they are irrelevant and worthless. As a result, they could start questioning whether they need to offer their all. And this appears to be a serious issue. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the top reasons why many workers have left their jobs.

A similar experience happened to a Reddit user, DepartmentKiller, who felt undervalued by his CEO. After a company had employed him for a while, management refused to give him and other employees a raise. What's worse is that their bosses openly made fun of anyone who thought about leaving, claiming that they wouldn't be able to find anything better.

However, the Redditor and his coworkers proved their toxic employers wrong by leaving them with $100M in deals and no one to handle them.

