'Poor Workers!': Chick-fil-A Manager Causes Uproar For Charging Employees For Lemonade

It goes without saying that restaurant workers are some of the most underpaid and overworked people in America. These folks toil daily and night for minimum wage with little to no appreciation from customers or employers. So, it's only befitting that restaurant employees have access to free lunch and dinner during their shifts, right? Oh, I almost forgot, unlimited refills on their favorite drinks are also a must.

Wrong, according to one Chick-fil-A manager and TikTok user @Cool_Boss14. This Chick-fil-A manager's viral TikTok has ruffled some feathers.

In a video with over 2 million views, user @Cool_Boss14 records himself rubbing his hands together over the sound of a glass being filled, and yeah, it's lemonade, probably.

He wrote in the text overlaying the video, which has racked up over 531,000 likes, "POV: watching a team member refill his cup with lemonade knowing I'm about to charge him for it."