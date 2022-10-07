'Poor Workers!': Chick-fil-A Manager Causes Uproar For Charging Employees For Lemonade

It goes without saying that restaurant workers are some of the most underpaid and overworked people in America. These folks toil daily and night for minimum wage with little to no appreciation from customers or employers. So, it's only befitting that restaurant employees have access to free lunch and dinner during their shifts, right? Oh, I almost forgot, unlimited refills on their favorite drinks are also a must.

 

Wrong, according to one Chick-fil-A manager and TikTok user @Cool_Boss14. This Chick-fil-A manager's viral TikTok has ruffled some feathers.

 

In a video with over 2 million views, user @Cool_Boss14 records himself rubbing his hands together over the sound of a glass being filled, and yeah, it's lemonade, probably.

 

He wrote in the text overlaying the video, which has racked up over 531,000 likes, "POV: watching a team member refill his cup with lemonade knowing I'm about to charge him for it."

Backtracking And Claiming It Was A Joke

Following uproar in the comments, the TikToker later commented that it was a joke and clarified that his employees don't have to pay for anything. He also said he treats his employees like family, and families don't have to pay for anything.

 

But, even though this may be a joke, many former and current restaurant employees, including Chick-fil-A, have attested to the fact that this is not an uncommon occurrence in the industry. There have been countless times when workers had to pay for their drinks and food while working at a restaurant.

 

So, while this may be a joke, it's also a harsh reality for many restaurant workers. And, if anything, this should serve as a reminder that we need to do better by the people who work hard to make our meals. They deserve better treatment, and we can start by ensuring they don't have to pay for their drinks.

It Appears Former And Current Chick-fil-A Workers Had Different Views About The Topic

One user wrote, "Yes, as a former cfa employee, no lemonade, milkshakes, or treats."

 

Another said, "Bro @ my cfa, they try and charge us for WATER,"

 

And one Chick-fil-A employee wrote, "We only can get fountain drinks and sweet tea for free. never lemonade."

 

"I always drank the lemonade for free when I worked at cfa," another user chimed in.

Some Commented They Didn't Care What Their Managers Thought About It

However, some workers seem rebellious as they wrote that they just helped themselves to the drinks anyway.

 

"I don't see the manager stocking up cups and sauce, so imma get that lemonade ERRTIME,"  one user said.

 

"Of I work a 6-hour shift and want some lemonade imm get some😂, "another confessed.

Restaurant Workers Should Have Free Meals And Drinks

These points illustrate that there is no formal policy regarding free food and beverages for restaurant workers, and it varies from place to place. So, while this boss may be joking, it's not that far from reality for many restaurant employees. And that's just not right.

 

According to Chick-fil-A's website, "many local franchise owners provide team members a free meal during their shift," implying that some do not. A Reddit discussion on the subject shows varied policies and enforcement of those rules from restaurant to restaurant.

 

Clearly, this problem needs to be addressed, and it starts with restaurant owners and managers treating their employees better. They need to be given the same respect and treatment they provide their customers. Only then can we hope to see a change in an industry desperately needing it.

