Simone Biles Takes Up Cheerleading For Jonathan Owens' Houston Texans

Close up of Simone Biles
Shutterstock | 673594

Sports
chisom

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles stamped her name as the Greatest of all Time in the last three Olympics; even at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games she withdrew from. It took guts, a level of self-awareness, and dedication for the athlete to realize she needed a break!

Since that fateful event, Biles has been on a gymnastics hiatus, creating excess free time for her. The seven-time Olympic medalist has since taken on new ventures to occupy this time, including planning a wedding with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens.

The Latest

'Poor Workers!': Chick-fil-A Manager Causes Uproar For Charging Employees For Lemonade

Watch Gal Gadot's Stylish Outfit Changes

Helena Christensen Sizzles In Sheer Bodysuit

Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Kesha Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Sheer Bralette

Getting Engaged

Biles and her boo got engaged on Valentine's Day surprising every one of their online fans. It seems like only yesterday the couple was spilling the tea on their serendipitous meeting and dating during the pandemic, shortly before her last Olympic competition.

They never shy away from sharing their happy moment on the 'Gram and the surprise engagement wasn't any different. Since then, Biles has informed us that she's picked her dresses, chosen the venue, and curated the guest list alongside her former Fab Five captain, Aly Raisman.

Sports

'Why Wear Clothes?': Paige Spiranac Makes Controversial Comments About LIV Golf's Dress Code

By chisom

The Best Cheerleader

Now, one thing Biles' seven million Instagram followers know is that she is Owen's biggest cheerleader. The pro-gymnast made a surprise appearance in the pre-game Kickoff promo for the new season alongside Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, amongst other superstars.

In classic Biles fashion, she reminded us that she's still got it despite not actively competing for two years. She wore her man's Houston Texans jersey number - 36 - in cute cheerleading cropped top and tiny shorts as she flipped and waved her pompoms in cheer.

'Massive Loss': Ric Flair And Thousands Of Fans Mourn The Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Who Once Fought The Legendary Muhammad Ali

Shaq's Revelation Shocks NBA World

Trendsetter Simone

Biles has hacked the best way to make jerseys fun and sexy as seen every game day. In the past month, the athlete hasn't missed one game and she's served different fashion styles each time.

Her latest outfit saw her in white pointed-toe booties with mini shorts and a fringed jersey sporting patchwork "36". Although it looked like a very cute DIY, it's sure to become a trend in no time.

Riding Together Till The End

Best believe that Owens rides for Biles as hard as she does him. Following her withdrawal from the 2020 Olympics held in 2021 due to the pandemic, he shared words of encouragement and support publicly.

Owens' lengthy message promised to stand by his wife-to-be saying,

"[You're] always gonna be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that. I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home."

Read Next

Must Read

Paris Jackson Rocks Revealing Shredded Dress

Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Latex Bustier

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

Florence Pugh Flashes Breasts In Sheer Braless Valentino Dress Again

Christina Aguilera Puts On A Busty Display In See-Through Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.