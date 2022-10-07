Simone Biles Takes Up Cheerleading For Jonathan Owens' Houston Texans

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles stamped her name as the Greatest of all Time in the last three Olympics; even at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games she withdrew from. It took guts, a level of self-awareness, and dedication for the athlete to realize she needed a break!

Since that fateful event, Biles has been on a gymnastics hiatus, creating excess free time for her. The seven-time Olympic medalist has since taken on new ventures to occupy this time, including planning a wedding with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens.