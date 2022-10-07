Cher Kills It At Paris Fashion Week: Over 75 Years of Fashionable Looks

Cher walked out to an uproar and applause from the 8,000+ guests at Balmain's concert-meets-runway experience at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris. The Believe singer wore a skintight catsuit in a marbled black, grey, and white shade. The bodice had a corset framing her upper body and her sleeves extended into fingerless gloves.

She styled her long back hair down in a wide wave with a center part and wore shiny eyeshadow paired with glossy pink lipstick. Finally, she wore wedge booties to complete the spacesuit-style outfit.