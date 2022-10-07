Cher is undeniably a fashion icon and you can see her influence in every popstar of the generations following her debut. The 76-year-old took the runway at the Balmain Spring-Summer '23 show last week after taking Paris Fashion Week by storm in a surprise appearance.
Cher Kills It At Paris Fashion Week: Over 75 Years of Fashionable Looks
Closing The Balmain Show
Cher walked out to an uproar and applause from the 8,000+ guests at Balmain's concert-meets-runway experience at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris. The Believe singer wore a skintight catsuit in a marbled black, grey, and white shade. The bodice had a corset framing her upper body and her sleeves extended into fingerless gloves.
She styled her long back hair down in a wide wave with a center part and wore shiny eyeshadow paired with glossy pink lipstick. Finally, she wore wedge booties to complete the spacesuit-style outfit.
MET Gala/Time Magazine Cover
Cher arrived at the 1974 MET Gala with stylist Bob Mackie wearing the ultimate revenge dress. Her sheer bejeweled and feathered dress has since been recreated by other fashion icons including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.
Last year as the pop icon turned 75, Mackie handpicked his top ten Cher fashion moments including her 1986 Oscars dress. It went on to be her TIME Magazine cover dress that same year.
In Mackie's words,
"She had anywhere from 15 to 30 outfits in one show, so after a while, you forget you even did it."
Academy Award 1986
Doing a "Life in Looks" for a star like Cher is no mean feat but her iconic outfits wouldn't be complete with this 1986 Oscars two-piece. The feather headdress, skimpy top, and low-waist skirt were a statement, not an outfit!
Cher was determined to steal the attention from the Oscars for snubbing her that year despite winning the Cannes Film Festival award for best actress, and she did just that! During the creative process, she said,
"I don’t want to look like a housewife in an evening gown."
And she didn't!
Prisoner Album Cover 1974
Before this era of empowered women showing off their bodies in barely-there outfits or even without any, there was Cher. The singer shocked everyone with the cover of her 1974 album Prisoner.
The singer only had on her crystal headdress and beautiful wings making her look like a fantastic Pixie. We could go on forever picking iconic looks from Cher's career but we'll stop at these jaw-dropping three.
For more looks, check out this Sheer Leotard she rocked three years ago.