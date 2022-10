Mac McClung has been a fan-favorite for years. He eclipsed Allen Iverson's state-scoring record in high school and made the rounds for his impressive athleticism, poster dunks, and impressive scoring skills.

However, the former high school standout hasn't found much success in the pros, spending most of his time in the G-League.

And while it seemed like that was finally about to change, he's now hit another bump in the road of his NBA career.