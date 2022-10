Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been friends for a long time thanks to their careers as models. The duo isn't always in the same shows but when they are, they create magic! This week, they walked for the French brand Miu Miu at the runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

It takes a lot of effort to prepare the models for the runway from hair to makeup so, it's no surprise that they find ways to relieve the stress. For Hadid and Ratajkowski, it was an informal photoshoot behind the scenes.