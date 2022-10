The Sister-Sister star is known for her love for reels and what better way to show off a good old mix of the sexy and fun side? The short video starts with Mowry using the slow-motion feature to show off her sexy.

She wore a black and green mini sweater dress with black skintight thigh-high boots. Then she accessorized with golden hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings to add glamour to this look. The star then finished the look with braids, which is surely a good look on her.

Her choice of music for sexy Mowry is the Beyonce alien superstar, which definitely works.