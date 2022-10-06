'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Says She's In Love 36 Hours After Meeting Tony

Debbie Johnson 90 Day Fiance
youtube | 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

It is no longer a secret that Debbie Johnson is in so much love. Fans got to see this for themselves after spending a busy weekend with her new lover, Tony, in a sneak peek from an upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life episode.

In season six of 90 Day Fiancé, Debbie was introduced to viewers as Colt Johnson's widowed mother, accompanying her son on his wedding day with Larissa Lima. Viewers have witnessed Debbie grow and change in previous years when she made her acting debut as Colt's controlling and dependent mother. Debbie remained alone for more than 13 years after her husband's death, having just her son and their cats for company.

However, Debbie is now in love again and spent some time with her new man Tony. Get all the details below. 

Debbie And Her New Beau

In the first look at the episode, Debbie had mixed feelings as she dropped off her new beau Tony at the airport following a sensual and frolicking weekend together. 

According to her, "I don't want him to leave. I would rather he got to stay or I was on a plane with him."

Debbie Admits She's In Love

As Tony was set to leave, it swiftly turned into a significant moment for the pair as Debbie got herself ready to tell her 69-year-old date how deeply she felt about him and feared his reaction afterward.

"I got to tell him how I'm feeling," she said. "I'm afraid of how he's going to react because we just met 36 hours ago and he's going to think I'm crazy."

However, after a long embrace, she admitted to him: "I think I'm falling in love with you."

Tony Feels The Same Way

Fortunately for Debbie, Tony felt exactly the same way for her as he also admitted that he was in love with her after a short pause. 

"I think I'm falling in love with you too," he said. 

The pair went ahead to share a kiss. It was obvious that Debbie got all emotional due to their touching moment together and Tony's pending departure.

"The last time I heard someone tell me that they love me was before my husband passed away," she admitted. "And never in a million years did I think that I would feel this way again."

Debbie Admits Her Fear

While she admitted her love for Tony, Debbie also shared her fears as she had doubts about things working out between them due to the distance. 

"I don't know how this is going to work, and that terrifies me."

Since the pair have both admitted to being in love with each other, there is a possibility that things would work out between them somehow. Only time will tell.

