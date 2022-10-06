'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Says She's In Love 36 Hours After Meeting Tony

It is no longer a secret that Debbie Johnson is in so much love. Fans got to see this for themselves after spending a busy weekend with her new lover, Tony, in a sneak peek from an upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life episode.

In season six of 90 Day Fiancé, Debbie was introduced to viewers as Colt Johnson's widowed mother, accompanying her son on his wedding day with Larissa Lima. Viewers have witnessed Debbie grow and change in previous years when she made her acting debut as Colt's controlling and dependent mother. Debbie remained alone for more than 13 years after her husband's death, having just her son and their cats for company.

However, Debbie is now in love again and spent some time with her new man Tony. Get all the details below.