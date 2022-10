Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal was widely recognized as the most unstoppable physical force on Earth.

It seemed like no one could get past him or no one could actually harm him in any way. He was just mean, strong, physical, and athletic, and he made grown men look like little children trying to take the basketball from their big brothers.

However, as physically impressive as he was, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers legend tricked us all.